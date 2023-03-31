HMS Capital Management LLC Has $917,000 Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,086,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after buying an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,791,000 after acquiring an additional 516,074 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after acquiring an additional 398,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,849,564 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

J opened at $116.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.