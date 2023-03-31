HMS Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 124.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Copart by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 251,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,291,000 after buying an additional 125,802 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Copart by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $73.48 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.