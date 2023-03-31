HMS Capital Management LLC Invests $341,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
IVE opened at $149.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.49 and its 200-day moving average is $145.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.30.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
