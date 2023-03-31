HMS Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,235 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,350,000 after acquiring an additional 760,532 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $201.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.34 and its 200 day moving average is $195.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

