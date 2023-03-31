HMS Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 1.6% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,743,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,001,000 after acquiring an additional 103,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,856,000 after buying an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $193.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

