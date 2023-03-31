HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 31.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $675.93 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $714.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $646.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Stories

