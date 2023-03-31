HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 189 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $194.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.73 and a fifty-two week high of $264.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

