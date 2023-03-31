HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 189 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $194.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $264.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.78 and its 200 day moving average is $215.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

