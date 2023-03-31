Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Stock Price Down 10%

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 1,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 10,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Home Bistro Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73.

Home Bistro Company Profile

Home Bistro Inc provides prepackaged and prepared meals in the United States. The company produces, packages, and sells gourmet meals and desserts under the Home Bistro brand; and markets meats and seafood under the Prime Chop and Colorado Prime brands. It sells meals through www.homebistro.com and www.modelmeals.com.

