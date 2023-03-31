Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Point Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,511,000. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Honeywell International by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

HON traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.85. 243,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,990. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

