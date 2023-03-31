Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Upgraded to Buy by Benchmark

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $830,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

