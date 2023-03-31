HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Increased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,261 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 27,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.24. 1,948,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,203,798. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,436. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.