Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Update

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Hugo Boss from €49.00 ($52.69) to €60.00 ($64.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

BOSSY stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. 316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. The company currently consists of two brands: BOSS and HUGO. The BOSS brand offers customers the perfect outfit for every occasion, from business to leisure, with casualness and comfort being key attributes. The BOSS subline brands such as BOSS Black, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green, and BOSS Camel add to the brand’s strength.

Featured Stories

