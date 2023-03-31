Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.40

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOSSY. Bank of America lowered Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale raised their price target on Hugo Boss from €49.00 ($52.69) to €60.00 ($64.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.23.

HUGO BOSS AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. The company currently consists of two brands: BOSS and HUGO. The BOSS brand offers customers the perfect outfit for every occasion, from business to leisure, with casualness and comfort being key attributes. The BOSS subline brands such as BOSS Black, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green, and BOSS Camel add to the brand’s strength.

