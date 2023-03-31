Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th.
Humacyte Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of HUMA stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $300.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Humacyte Company Profile
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Humacyte (HUMA)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.