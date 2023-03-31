Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Humacyte Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of HUMA stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $300.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Humacyte Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUMA. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte during the second quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Humacyte by 92.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humacyte by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.