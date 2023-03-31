Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Humana by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.12.

Humana Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $488.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $495.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.10. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.