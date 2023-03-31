Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.19

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.19 and last traded at $49.07, with a volume of 29986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.58.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Iberdrola from €9.50 ($10.22) to €10.50 ($11.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.38 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iberdrola, S.A. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

