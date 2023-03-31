Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.19

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.19 and last traded at $49.07, with a volume of 29986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Iberdrola from €9.50 ($10.22) to €10.50 ($11.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.
Iberdrola Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.62.
About Iberdrola
Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iberdrola (IBDRY)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.