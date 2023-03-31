IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

IGMS stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 126,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,377. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a market cap of $693.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -0.15. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $35.98.

Insider Activity

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,114.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,217.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 1,549.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

