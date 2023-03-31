Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Reduced by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Illumina by 97.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,186 shares of company stock worth $2,255,837. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Argus lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.40.

ILMN traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.75. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $371.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

