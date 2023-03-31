IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.45

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and traded as high as $18.94. IMAX shares last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 527,133 shares traded.

IMAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.97 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. Analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,672.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in IMAX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of IMAX by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 6.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

