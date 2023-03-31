ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) were up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 1,624,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,305,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

ImmunityBio Stock Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 168.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

