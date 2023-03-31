Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,330 shares during the period. Independent Bank comprises 2.0% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $93,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,454,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INDB shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:INDB traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $65.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,879. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $63.72 and a 12-month high of $91.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.56.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.