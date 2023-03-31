Index Fund Advisors Inc. Acquires 101 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $201.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

