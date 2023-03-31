Index Fund Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

DFEV opened at $23.37 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $329.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.