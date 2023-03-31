Index Fund Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,827 Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Separately, Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,468,000.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DFGR opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.29. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $27.51.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.