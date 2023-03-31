Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 190 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,266,070,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,335,750,000 after buying an additional 285,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after buying an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,341,000 after buying an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 33.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,473,000 after acquiring an additional 639,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $129.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.99 and a 200 day moving average of $124.83. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $138.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.84.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Further Reading

