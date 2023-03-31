Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 497 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSV opened at $76.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

