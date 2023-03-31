Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 601 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,810,799 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,126,000 after buying an additional 721,899 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,628,000 after acquiring an additional 501,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,967,000 after acquiring an additional 416,748 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average of $84.69.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

