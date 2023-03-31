Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €53.10 by Credit Suisse Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been given a €53.10 ($57.10) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($41.40) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($50.54) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($14.44) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($21.18).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.