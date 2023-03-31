Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $0.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.76.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
