Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $0.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

