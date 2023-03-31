Inlet Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,666 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,866,000 after buying an additional 755,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $183.30. 226,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.72 and its 200 day moving average is $171.17. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $196.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Stories

