Inlet Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 87.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on ST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

Shares of ST stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.51. 64,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.36.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

