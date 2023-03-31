Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Point Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,345,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $7.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $570.50. The stock had a trading volume of 128,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,656. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $562.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.33. The firm has a market cap of $219.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

