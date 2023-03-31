Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $583,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,913 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.3 %

PHM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.51. 165,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.31. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $60.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 5.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PHM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

