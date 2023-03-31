Inlet Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,589 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CLX traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.90. The stock had a trading volume of 108,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,355. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.50 and its 200 day moving average is $145.23. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

