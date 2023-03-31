Inlet Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DaVita worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 3,458.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,046,000 after buying an additional 234,890 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in DaVita by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in DaVita by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 54,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.32. 56,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,524. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average of $79.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $107,511.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

