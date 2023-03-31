Inlet Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.9% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

AMGN traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.00. The company had a trading volume of 321,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,229. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.27. The company has a market cap of $128.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

