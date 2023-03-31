Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.24

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and traded as low as $10.70. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 2,105 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INGXF shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James downgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.95%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -163.64%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operations of renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities, focused on the hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

