Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,900 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 197,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innodata during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Innodata by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Innodata by 74.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 48.1% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innodata alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Innodata in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Innodata Price Performance

Innodata Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 96,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,389. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. Innodata has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.87 million, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

(Get Rating)

Innodata, Inc is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable.

Featured Stories

