Insider Buying: Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Major Shareholder Acquires 27,082 Shares of Stock

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $873,183.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

CQP stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.32. The company had a trading volume of 168,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,926. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.02 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.15. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -738.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CQP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CQP. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,199,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,415,000 after purchasing an additional 964,036 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,250,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,465,000 after buying an additional 47,091 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,579,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,872 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,105,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,848,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 926,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

