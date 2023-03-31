Insider Buying: Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Insider Purchases A$1,000,890.00 in Stock

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Rating) insider Gerald Harvey purchased 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.71 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of A$1,000,890.00 ($667,260.00).

Gerald Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Gerald Harvey acquired 405,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.70 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,497,690.00 ($998,460.00).

On Friday, March 17th, Gerald Harvey bought 2,600,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.76 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of A$9,786,400.00 ($6,524,266.67).

On Tuesday, March 21st, Gerald Harvey bought 267,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.72 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of A$993,507.00 ($662,338.00).

On Monday, March 13th, Gerald Harvey bought 2,426,235 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.82 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of A$9,256,086.53 ($6,170,724.35).

On Wednesday, March 15th, Gerald Harvey bought 3,100,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.82 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of A$11,838,900.00 ($7,892,600.00).

On Tuesday, March 7th, Gerald Harvey bought 1,090,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.85 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of A$4,193,230.00 ($2,795,486.67).

On Thursday, March 9th, Gerald Harvey bought 620,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.86 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of A$2,393,820.00 ($1,595,880.00).

On Friday, March 3rd, Gerald Harvey bought 1,865,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.75 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of A$6,990,020.00 ($4,660,013.33).

Harvey Norman Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Harvey Norman Cuts Dividend

About Harvey Norman

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Harvey Norman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

