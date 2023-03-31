Insider Buying: Oliver’s Real Food Limited (ASX:OLI) Insider Acquires A$92,000.00 in Stock

Oliver’s Real Food Limited (ASX:OLI – Get Rating) insider Kathryn Gregg acquired 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$92,000.00 ($61,333.33).
Oliver's Real Food Limited operates quick service restaurants in Australia. The company offers coffee and hot drinks; smoothies and juices; yoghurt cups and snacks; bakery products, including cookies, muffins, breads, and brownies; nuggets, beans, chips, edamame, and hash browns; and buns, burgers, sandwiches, pies, wraps, salads, rolls, and pocket products, as well as other kids, breakfast, and lunch and dinner products.
