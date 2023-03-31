Insider Buying: ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Chairman Purchases 8,000 Shares of Stock

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) Chairman Matthew Wilks purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 72,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,138.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ProFrac stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.67. 1,872,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,068. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ProFrac from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ProFrac from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

