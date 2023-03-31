Insider Buying: The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Major Shareholder Acquires 170,104 Shares of Stock

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 170,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $660,003.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,378,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,349,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

The Arena Group Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of The Arena Group stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. 44,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,267. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Get The Arena Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of The Arena Group from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Arena Group

About The Arena Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Arena Group by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The Arena Group by 548.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Arena Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Arena Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.