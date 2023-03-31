Insider Buying: The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Major Shareholder Acquires 170,104 Shares of Stock

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 170,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $660,003.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,378,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,349,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
The Arena Group Trading Up 9.6 %
Shares of The Arena Group stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. 44,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,267. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $16.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of The Arena Group from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Arena Group
About The Arena Group
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Arena Group (AREN)
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
- Schwab’s Drop This Week Could Be The Opening Of The Year (Again)
Receive News & Ratings for The Arena Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Arena Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.