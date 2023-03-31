Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Sells 3,290 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $20,595.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 709,376 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,693.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $32,456.32.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 13,470 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $85,265.10.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,488. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

