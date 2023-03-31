Insider Selling: HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Sells 190,611 Shares of Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 190,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $2,016,664.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,615,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156,952.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 153,903 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $1,611,364.41.

On Monday, March 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,355 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $881,198.50.

On Friday, March 24th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 139,602 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,496,533.44.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 56,375 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $615,615.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,979 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $908,620.05.

On Friday, March 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 80,409 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $870,025.38.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 120,503 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $1,290,587.13.

On Monday, March 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 145,354 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $1,562,555.50.

On Friday, March 10th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 320,600 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $3,472,098.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 39,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $415,740.00.

HireRight Stock Performance

Shares of HRT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 563,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,388. HireRight Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 million, a P/E ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $175.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.03 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. grew its stake in HireRight by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 32,109,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in HireRight by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 243,690 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in HireRight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,416,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in HireRight by 2,006.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 204,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in HireRight by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,244,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HireRight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

