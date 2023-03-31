Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells 60,827 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,764.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $8,230,746.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $7,992,413.16.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW traded up $12.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,550,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682,376. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $246.52. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% during the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 12.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 256,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,558,000 after purchasing an additional 52,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,190,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.63.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

