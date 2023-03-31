Insider Selling: Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) CEO Sells 2,407 Shares of Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) CEO Todd Harris sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $38,560.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,254,441.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Todd Harris sold 170 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,720.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Todd Harris sold 2,779 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $44,464.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Todd Harris sold 4,043 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,688.00.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 2.4 %

Tyra Biosciences stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.07. 27,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,583. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $16.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

TYRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Further Reading

