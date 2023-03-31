Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Update

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insight Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.76. 2,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,914. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

Insight Select Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

Institutional Trading of Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

