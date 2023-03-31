Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Update

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Insight Select Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:INSI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.76. 2,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,914. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $18.23.
Insight Select Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%.
Institutional Trading of Insight Select Income Fund
Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insight Select Income Fund (INSI)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.