Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.39% of Installed Building Products worth $9,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 5.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Installed Building Products Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Margot Lebenberg Carter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.61, for a total transaction of $274,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,888.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,826 shares of company stock worth $13,806,231 in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBP stock opened at $110.14 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $121.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.01%.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also

